CLARK, BARBARA N. Hello - I am sad to announce the peaceful passing of Barbara on July 19, 2019, at Kipling Acres, at the age of 93. Predeceased by her parents Rachel and Henry Clark; brother Victor and his wife Viola (Sundell); and sister Evelyn Clark. Private cremation has taken place at St. James Crematorium. Interment to follow at later date at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd. (416) 423-1000, www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca. A special thank you to the staff of Kipling Acres and Heritage Funeral Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019