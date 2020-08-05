1/
BARBARA NUGENT
NUGENT, BARBARA Passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 at the age of 81, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved and cherished wife of 55 years to John. Caring and devoted mother to John Thomas, Patrick (Kirsten), Christopher and daughter Anne-Marie (Bastian). Proud grandmother to Jack and Charlotte. Cherished sister-in-law to Ann Warnock, Kay Featherstone and the late Rose Mair. Barbara joins her sisters Vivian Girard, Eleanor Lalonde, Molleen Secour and brother Bernard Julien. Barbara will be dearly missed and forever remembered full of love by her family and many friends. A private visitation will take place on Thursday. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Luke's Parish, 39 Green Lane, Thornhill, on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a limited number of people will be able to attend the Mass, please arrive early to ensure availability to attend.



Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 5, 2020.
