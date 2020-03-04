|
STARNES, BARBARA PATRICIA Passed away at Extendicare Oshawa on March 1, 2020, at the age of 74. Loving mother of David (Maria). Adored Gramma of Sydney and Zachary. Predeceased by her parents Pat and George Seaban and by her brother Gordon Seaban (Joyce). Barbara will also be missed by Michael Seaban (Michelle) and Kimberly Adel (Scott), their children and extended family and friends. Barbara will be fondly remembered for her kindness, generosity, love and devotion to her family as well as everyone she met. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will take place at THORNTON FUNERAL CENTRE (1200 Thornton Rd. N., south of Taunton Rd. and off Dryden Blvd., 905-579-6787), on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, March 6 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral at 11 a.m. in the Chapel. The Starnes family wishes to extend their appreciation to the caring and compassionate staff of Lynde Creek Manor Whitby and Extendicare Oshawa for attention given to Barbara and family during her stay - words cannot express. Memorial donations will be gratefully accepted for the Alzheimer Society. Expression of condolence may be left at www.e.touch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2020