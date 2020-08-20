1/1
BARBARA PEDERSEN
PEDERSEN, BARBARA Peacefully passed away on August 18, 2020, at the age of 92. Survived by her children Karen (Bill) and Peder (Mary) and her grandchildren Adam, Eric and Mitchell. Family and friends are welcome to visit at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, ON, on Friday, August 21st from 3-6 p.m. All guests are required to wear a mask upon entering the funeral home. A private funeral service will be taking place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. For more information, please visit www.heartandstroke.ca.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
Funeral services provided by
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
4115 Lawrence Ave East
West Hill, ON M1E2S2
4162816800
