Barbara Rose CAMPANARO
CAMPANARO, Barbara Rose (nee RESENTERA) Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on November 30, 2020. Dear wife of the late Mario. Loving sister to Ingrid (Bruce) Keeling, Marie Resentera (late Domenic Ciccone), Catherine Resentera and Phyllis Resentera. A beloved Aunt to Christine, Liise, Gregory (Jackie), Angela (Andrew) and Stefanie (Cameron), a Great-Zia to Tabitha, Luisa, Olivia, Isla and Hudson. Her eye for gardening and floral design was incomparable and her unwavering love and loyalty to her family and friends will be cherished forever. A private family Mass was held with cremation following. If desired, donations to a food bank or women's shelter would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.marshallfuneralhome.com "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard" - A.A. Milne

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
