BARBARA SACCO
SACCO, BARBARA It is with heavy hearts that the family of Barbara (Wozniak) Sacco announce her passing on September 4, 2020. Barbara was born in Emsdetten, Germany, and moved to Canada at an early age. Barbara was a beautiful, elegant, independent, passionate and strong woman who was committed to taking care of family, friends and those that needed help. She is survived by her brothers, Zig (Cindy) and Ray, her brother-in-law Michael (Diana), several nieces and nephews and countless friends. Predeceasing Barbara was the love of her life, her husband Nick in 2017, and her mother Sophie. Barbara and Nick loved to travel, with their favourite destinations being Mexico and Italy. Wherever they went, they left a legacy of friendship and joy. Special thanks to Dr. David Warr and Dr. Breffni Hannon of The Princess Margaret Hospital, and the supportive staff at their clinics, the many nurses and staff from the Local Health Integration Networks (Niagara) Branch, and a heartfelt thank you to John and Trudy Curtis for their continued support to fulfill her wish to stay in her own home. At each step of the way, Barbara was met with unfailing kindness, care and attention that warmed her heart and gave her peace of mind. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Scapular Roman Catholic Church, Niagara Falls. Online condolences and memories may be made at pattersonfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
