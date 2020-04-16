SELLNER, Barbara At the Village of Winston Park, Kitchener, Ontario, on Monday, April 13, 2020. Predeceased by her husband John (2011). Mom was 3 weeks shy of her 97th birthday. Dear mother of Frank and his wife Renee. Loving and caring Oma of Matthew and his partner Lindsay and Jessica and her partner Josh. Sister-in-law of Steve and his friend Rosie and Lina Vormittag. Aunt of Judy and Barb and their families in Markham, Ontario, as well as nieces and nephews and their families in Germany. Mom was the last surviving sibling of her family. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation or funeral. A Mass and reception will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following hospital foundations: Sick Kids Toronto, Women's College Hospital and Toronto General and Western Hospital. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2020.