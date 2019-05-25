Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA SHIRLEY ROGERSON. View Sign Service Information Mundell Funeral Home 79 West Street North Orillia , ON L3V 5C1 (705)-325-2231 Obituary

ROGERSON, BARBARA SHIRLEY Passed peacefully in her 93rd year, on May 22, 2019 at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital. Daughter of James and Edna Wood, Mimico, ON. Predeceased by her husband Murray, she will be deeply missed by her son Blair (Markham, ON), daughter Sharon (McBride) and son- in-law Doug (Oro-Medonte, ON) and fondly remembered by other family members and friends, old and new. Barbara grew up in Mimico, ON and following WWII married her "sailor-boy" Murray and within a few years moved to Streetsville, ON, where they lived for over 50 years. The last 10 years were spent in Barrie and most recently in Oro-Medonte. A Celebration of Life will be held at the farm on June 17, 2019 from 12 - 4 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Messages of condolence are welcomed at

