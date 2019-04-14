HESSE, BARBARA SUZANNE (nee HIEBERT) (1937 - 2019) Passed peacefully at home on April 10, 2019, at the age of 82 years. Beloved wife of Paul David Hesse and dearest friend of Daniel Rayburn. Mother of son Benjamin J. Hesse and daughter-in-law Diana Kocet. Mother of Robin Margaret Hesse-Iwasa and son-in-law Grant George Iwasa. Mother of the late Rachel Suzanne Hesse-Moroney (1965-1999). Much loved grandmother of Kiri Suzanne Iwasa, Laura Tennant, Josh Hesse, Rebecca Eve Hesse and partner Mark Paragas. Great-grandmother of Declan James Paragas. Special thank you to the palliative care team and Community Care Access Centres. Donations can be made to CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health). Arrangements entrusted to the STECKLEY-GOODERHAM FUNERAL HOME, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, 705-721-9921. Online condolences may be made at www.steckleygooderham.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA SUZANNE HESSE.
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2019