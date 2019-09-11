PIERONI, Barbara Thelma (nee SACCO) It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Barbara, surrounded by her family, on September 6, 2019, at the age of 83. Predeceased by her husband John. Loving mother to Karen (Allan) Cowen, Robert (Sonja) Pieroni, John (Catherine) Pieroni and Laura (Jim) Bezaire. Proud grandma of Leanne (Mark), Michael, Brandon, Andrew, Jordan, Luke, Michael, Matthew, Nicole and Noah and great-grandmother of Ella and Bennett. Our mom Barb, met her love John at Ryerson where she studied sciences and graduated in 1955. She loved her work running the chemistry lab at University of Toronto, which was like a second home to many of her students who affectionately called her, "mum". Smart and creative in everything she did, Mom shared her talents with family and friends. Mom's gourmet cooking, endless creative projects and sense of humour will always be remembered. A Celebration of Life will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home (3164 Ninth Line), on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Martin of Tours Parish at a later date. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society.

