BARBARA WAGNER

WAGNER, BARBARA With heavy hearts we announce her passing on July 7, 2020, surrounded by her children after a brave, long battle against cancer. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Terry Betts and Jamie and Lisa Danziger. Devoted grandmother to Melissa, Tyler, Emily and Carla, and partners, Ryan, Tennille, Chris and Emerson and great-grandmother to Heidi. Loyal sister and sister-in-law to Mona and Albert Aaron, Ken Wagner (Joyce) and Flora Wagner. Barb will be deeply missed by her nieces, nephew, cousins and many friends around the world. Donations may be made in her honour to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation at https://thepmcf.ca