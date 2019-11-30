WARD, Barbara Peacefully, after a long illness, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of John (Jack) for 54 years. Dear sister of the late Lisle. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 3 p.m. A private family interment will take place. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Red Cross or the SPCA.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019