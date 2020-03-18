|
WESTALL, BARBARA Peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Barbara Ann Westall (nee Burrage), of Owen Sound and formerly of Toronto, in her 80th year. Dearly loved daughter of the late Gordon and Winnifred Burrage and step-daughter of the late Verna Burrage. Loving sister of Sharron Gedcke (Alvin), of Owen Sound. Dear aunt of Owen Gedcke, late Robert Gedcke, Lee Ann Pierce, Randy Jones, Rhonda Bradshaw, Darryl Jones, Joni Jones and their families. Predeceased by her sister, Marion Jones (Stan). Barbara spent her career as an Administrator for the Works Department with the City of Toronto for 40 years. A Graveside Service for Barbara Westall will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto at a later date which will be announced on the web site. If so desired, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer Society of Grey-Bruce or the Heart & Stroke Foundation as an expression of sympathy and may be made through the BRIAN E. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 250 – 14th Street West, Owen Sound, Ontario N4K 3X8 (519-376-7492). Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2020