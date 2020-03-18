Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA WESTALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA WESTALL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA WESTALL Obituary
WESTALL, BARBARA Peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Barbara Ann Westall (nee Burrage), of Owen Sound and formerly of Toronto, in her 80th year. Dearly loved daughter of the late Gordon and Winnifred Burrage and step-daughter of the late Verna Burrage. Loving sister of Sharron Gedcke (Alvin), of Owen Sound. Dear aunt of Owen Gedcke, late Robert Gedcke, Lee Ann Pierce, Randy Jones, Rhonda Bradshaw, Darryl Jones, Joni Jones and their families. Predeceased by her sister, Marion Jones (Stan). Barbara spent her career as an Administrator for the Works Department with the City of Toronto for 40 years. A Graveside Service for Barbara Westall will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto at a later date which will be announced on the web site. If so desired, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer Society of Grey-Bruce or the Heart & Stroke Foundation as an expression of sympathy and may be made through the BRIAN E. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 250 – 14th Street West, Owen Sound, Ontario N4K 3X8 (519-376-7492). Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -