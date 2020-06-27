BATLEY, BARBARA WINNIFRED (nee LIGHTFOOT) July 24, 1929 - June 23, 2020 Barbara passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital after a short illness, in her 91st year. Daughter of the late Thomas W. Lightfoot and Winnifred M. Price, also predeceased by brothers, Tom and Calvin. Forever loved and missed by her husband Edward Panke (2000-present). Formerly married to the late Gordon Batley (1987-1994) and the late Glenn Grice (1950-1976), with whom she raised five children: Mary McFarlane (Don), Janet Gaysek (Roy), Martha Crawford (Dan), Mark Grice and Elizabeth Gibson (Jeff). Much loved Nanny to 9 grandchildren: Rebecca Sutherns (Tim), Alex Gaysek, Paula Mbonda (Al), Cameron Crawford (Christine), Mackenzie Crawford (Lynn), Jared Grice, Lydia, Noah and Ivy Gibson; 11 great-grandchildren: Hannah, Claire, Genevieve, Jonah, Griffin, Myers, Pearson, Blythe, Elwood, Archie, Wilson and 1 great-great-granddaughter, Tatum. Barbara was born in Toronto and raised in Clarkson. Always elegant and fashionable, she was an active volunteer in church and community causes in Mississauga, Orangeville and Oakville. Her legacy is the love and closeness of her family, which she fostered with fond Christmas and Thanksgiving holiday traditions. She set an example of stoic dignity and poised hospitality. Arrangements trusted to Skinner & Middlebrook, Mississauga. Donations, if desired, to Walton United Church, Oakville. Private interment at Springcreek Cemetery, Clarkson.



