Service Information Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel 82 Pine Street Collingwood , ON L9Y 2N7 (705)-445-2651 Obituary

von KLEIST, BARONESS MARGRIT (nee BURCKHARDT) Born in Berlin, Germany, August 10, 1924. Died peacefully in Collingwood, Ontario, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the age of 95 years. She will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother and devoted grandmother. Wife of predeceased Aribert Baron von Kleist, she leaves to mourn her 2 children, Christiane née Baroness von Kleist (Paul Bernard), Baron Alexander (Baroness Barb von Kleist née Cameron) and her 5 grandchildren, Evan von Kleist Bernard, Janelle von Kleist Bernard, Baroness Nicole von Kleist, Tara née Baroness von Kleist (Ryan Latimer), Baron Maximillian von Kleist, extended family members and numerous friends. In 1959, Margrit von Kleist was the founder of a well-known and established Gymnastic School called "All Childrens' Progressive Gym School, Inc.", which became the basis of gym programs run today. She wrote her memoires "One Life, Many Chapters" and a guide book to baby gymnastics for parents "Exercise Your Newborns to 4-Years Old". Baroness von Kleist will be remembered as an avid outdoors person, who loved to cross country and downhill ski, sail and windsurf, golf, mountain climbing, the theatre and later in life, took long scooter rides to take her dog Tintin for a walk around her neighbourhood. She also belonged to the Pretty River Probus Club, Spanish Speaking Club, Bridge Club and participated in numerous charities. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Hospice Georgian Triangle-Campbell House would be greatly appreciated. The Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Fawcett Funeral Home, 82 Pine St., Collingwood. Friends may visit Margrit's online Book of Memories at

