1/
Barrington Agustus CASE
CASE, Barrington Agustus 1934-2020 Passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 in his 86th year. Born in Kingston, Jamaica. Beloved son of Violet Campbell and Enos Case. Survived by his loving wife Kathleen (Peggy/ Kathy) of 55 years. Barrington will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, daughter, grandson and great-granddaughter, adopted son and grandchildren, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Barrington was predeceased by his mother and father, brothers and his son Tony. Private Funeral Services will be held at the Brampton Funeral Home & Cemetery on Thursday, October 22, 2020. For further details please visit our website: www.bramptonmemorial.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
