ALDRED, BARRY With deep sadness we announce the passing of Barry Aldred, who died on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Port Perry Hospital after a lengthy illness. Barry is lovingly remembered by his life partner, Eleanor Collins, his children, Linda Richards (Stewart), Tom Aldred, Jacqueline Aldred Ganhao (Tony) and his grandchildren, Brad Richards (Lis), Marion Richards (Ian Bull), Alexandra Anthony, Eric Aldred, Michael Aldred, Marcus Aldred Ganhao, Connor Aldred Ganhao and great-grandsons, Silas and Eli Richards, his sister Penny Cullingworth and cat Miata. Barry loved his family deeply and encouraged his children to live their life to the fullest. Barry is deeply loved and will be forever be missed. A private family interment will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Springcreek Cemetery, 1390 Clarkson Rd. N., Mississauga, ON L5J 2W5, where he will be laid to rest with his daughter Judy. The family would like to thank the staff at Port Perry Hospital, particularly Dr. Dayall and Merrilee Brown, for their compassion and understanding throughout his illness. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army, which Barry supported throughout his life. Friends and family are invited to come celebrate Barry's life on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Jacqueline Aldred's home in Mississauga. Contact her at 647- 403-1675 or [email protected] For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 5, 2019