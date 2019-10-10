BIRD, Barry July 4, 1942 - October 7, 2019 Barry Bird of Toronto and Orillia, passed away at Trillium Health Partners - Mississauga Hospital, on Monday, October 7, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 54 years of Lois (nee Hobbin). Loving father of Peter Bird (Paul Hutcheson) of Toronto and Leanne Mitchell (Eron Mitchell) of Michigan. Proud grandfather to Eron and Maggie Mitchell. Brother to Jack Bird (June) and the late Jim Bird (Lucette). Brother-in-law to Janis (Ron) Ashkanase, Jayne (Tom) Carnwell and Alan (Carolanne) Hobbin and uncle to many lucky nieces and nephews. Barry had many varied interests including volunteering and bridge. He was a member of Orillia Fish and Game, Probus and Orillia Gun Club. He was loved and respected by numerous neighbours and friends and will be greatly missed. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecilia, 161 Annette Street, on Friday, October 11th at 11 o'clock. Memorial contributions to the would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2019