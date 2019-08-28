BARRY BRUCE MAGLADERY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARRY BRUCE MAGLADERY.
Obituary

MAGLADERY, BARRY BRUCE Barry, 79, passed away peacefully, with his daughter by his side, at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 10:55 p.m., following a very short battle with pancreatic cancer. Barry was preceded, by both his mother, Gwynneth and his son Bruce. Barry will be dearly missed by his spouse Ingrid, daughter Kimberly (Stephan) Smith, son Carey (Leah) Gagnon, granddaughter Jessica (Kayla) Gagnon, granddaughter Cassandra (Josh) Fredson, great-granddaughter Hazel and niece, Kimberly (Steve) Thompson. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, who was loved by many. Barry will be laid to rest with his son and his mom in Pine Hills Cemetery, in a private interment. A celebration of his life will follow on Saturday, September 14th at 2:00 p.m. at Keswick Christian Church, located at 2 Old Homestead Rd, Keswick, ON L4P 3C8. All are welcome! Condolences to www.mountpleasantgroup.com
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.