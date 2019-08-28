MAGLADERY, BARRY BRUCE Barry, 79, passed away peacefully, with his daughter by his side, at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 10:55 p.m., following a very short battle with pancreatic cancer. Barry was preceded, by both his mother, Gwynneth and his son Bruce. Barry will be dearly missed by his spouse Ingrid, daughter Kimberly (Stephan) Smith, son Carey (Leah) Gagnon, granddaughter Jessica (Kayla) Gagnon, granddaughter Cassandra (Josh) Fredson, great-granddaughter Hazel and niece, Kimberly (Steve) Thompson. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, who was loved by many. Barry will be laid to rest with his son and his mom in Pine Hills Cemetery, in a private interment. A celebration of his life will follow on Saturday, September 14th at 2:00 p.m. at Keswick Christian Church, located at 2 Old Homestead Rd, Keswick, ON L4P 3C8. All are welcome! Condolences to www.mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 28, 2019