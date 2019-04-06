Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARRY CHARLES STUBBS. View Sign

STUBBS, BARRY CHARLES Of Port Perry, Ontario, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 with his family around him - his dear wife, Lucy (nee Wren) of 59 years, sons Mark and Greg, and daughter Jo-Anne Blaikie. Grandchildren Adam Stubbs, Collin and Laura Stubbs and Richard and Trevor Blaikie were the light of his life. Born on May 10, 1933, in Gosford, NSW, Australia. Barry was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Grace Stubbs and brother, Philip. Surviving him are younger brother, Warren, nieces Kelly and Regan, nephews, Brett and Scott, all residents of Australia. Following graduation from the Sydney Technical College General Engineering Program, Barry was employed by the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper as a Linotype Mechanic. In 1957 he got the 'travel bug' and took a 3 year leave of absence from the Herald and was given an introductory letter to Canadian Linotype. After 27 years with Linotype in Service and Sales he was approached by Xerox to support their Electronic Publishing program. He joined Xerox and stayed with that company for his remaining working years. Barry retired in 1994 and he and Lucy enjoyed travelling to England, Australia, New Zealand, and the Bahamas. He volunteered at the Lake Scugog Historical Museum as Mr. Fixit, and also became very involved with his church, St. John's Presbyterian in Port Perry. But watching his grandchildren grow and become the pride of his life was a pleasure he enjoyed most. He will be greatly missed by all. A Celebration of Life for Barry will be held on Tuesday, April 16, at St. John's Presbyterian Church, 319 Queen Street, Port Perry. Visitation 10 a.m. Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations may be made to the Parkinson Society (Uxbridge group) c/o Maureen Gilleece, 8779 Concession 4, Sandford, Ontario L0C 1EO or St. John's Presbyterian Church. Condolences maybe left at

