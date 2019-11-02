JONES, Barry Edward It is with great sadness we announce Barry passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019. He will be deeply missed and forever loved by his devoted wife and best friend of 49 years, Carol. Predeceased by father Orill, mother Oralee, step-father Gord and brother Monty. He will be sadly missed by his sister Barbara, brother Bob, sister-in-law Deb, brothers-in-law Bob, Grant and Mike and all nieces, nephews and friends. In keeping with Barry's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on November 9, 2019 at 92 Charlottetown Blvd., Scarborough (2-5 p.m.).
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019