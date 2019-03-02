Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Lincoln SUTTON. View Sign

SUTTON, Barry Lincoln July 11, 1933 - February 21, 2019 It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Barry ("Dudley") on February 21, 2019, peacefully with his children at his side of complications following a sudden heart incident. He will be forever admired and missed by his sister Shirley, brother-in-law Wilf (Yvonne), beloved father of Robert, Debra and her husband Larry, proud loving grandfather to Kirsty, Lynsey, Nolan, Kyle, Tony and Tiffany, and 6 great-grandchildren. Held dear in the hearts of friends who were touched by his nature, Barry was born in Ontario to father Thomas Ivor and mother Beryl Meinke. Completing his secondary schooling at Northern Technical he had a long career in printing spanning some 40 years with Maclean Hunter. Barry was predeceased by only a few short months by his cherished loving wife, life partner and best friend of 63 years Marilyn (nee Pearson). A true joy and gift to all who knew him, felt his love, thoughfullness, kindness, devotion, caring or great sense of humour. Barry loved watching sports of all kinds, reading, puzzles, caring for his backyard birds and squirrels or enjoying a warm fire. His summers were full of camping, fishing and awesome times with friends up in the 'Mag', along with many fall hunting memories. Most notably Barry genuinely could always be counted on to be there in support of others and would doggedly strive to complete any task. Our family would like to express our deep gratitude and appreciation to the doctors and the care team of the 3rd floor ICU at Scarborough General Hospital. In keeping with their wishes, there will be no formal service for Barry. Both Marilyn and Barry's ashes will be interred at the same time by their family, fufilling their wish to be 'Together Forever'. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Sunrise Youth Group or to a charity of your choice.

