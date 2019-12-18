CHAPMAN, BARRY MICHAEL October 24, 1935 December 14, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Barry on Saturday. He will be missed deeply by family and friends. He was a longtime member of the Canadian Picture Pioneers and the Toronto Film Society. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, December 20th at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 18, 2019