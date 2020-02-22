Home

O'DONNELL, BARRY It saddens us deeply to announce the passing of our beloved husband, dad, papa, brother and dear friend Barry Dean O'Donnell on February 17, 2020. Loving husband to the late Diane Marie Edith O'Donnell for 47 years. Amazing father to the late Cindy Gottwald, Rodney Deamer, Barry O'Donnell Jr. (wife Melanie) and Darci O'Donnell. And the best papa to Sara, Staci, Tyler, Amber, Jenna, Declan and Ivy. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the DRURY FUNERAL CENTRE, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston. Words of remembrance at 3:00 p.m. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to The War Amps or Sick Kids Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the Drury Funeral Centre. www.druryfuneralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020
