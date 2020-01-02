Home

ROSS, BARRY PAUL Passed away at Scarborough General Hospital on December 26, 2019, at the age of 76. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ida Harriet (nee Gosbee) Ross. Loving father of Vincent Ross (Jarvin) and Velissa Ross. Adoring grandfather of Aisling, Connor, Lachlan and Devyn. Visitation 10 a.m., service 11 a.m. with reception to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, on Friday, January 3, 2020. If desired, a donation may be made in Barry's honour to Diabetes Canada or charity of choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 2, 2020
