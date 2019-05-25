Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARRY PLATT. View Sign Service Information Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland 330 Midland Ave MIDLAND , ON L4R 3K7 (705)-526-5449 Obituary

PLATT, BARRY Our husband, father and grandfather, Barry Platt has passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 74. Loving husband of 51 years to Carol. Beloved father of Tracy Hollen (Chris) and David Platt (Tracy). Cherished grandfather of Caden Platt and Owen Platt. He will be sadly missed by Graham Bassett and family, Bob and Lynn Morrison, Rebecca Pauze and family and many close friends. You will be forever in our hearts. You fought such a long hard battle with great dignity, and we're all so proud of you. We know that you and Shelby are now cruising in your Corvette, listening to the Beach Boys. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at the Nicholls Funeral Home, 330 Midland Ave., Midland, on Sunday, June 2nd from 1-3 p.m., with a sharing of memories at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada would be greatly appreciated.

