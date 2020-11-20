FLYNN, Barry Raymond It is with great sadness that the family of Barry Raymond Flynn announce his passing on Sunday, November 15, 2020. His beloved wife of 68 years, Anne, at his side. Barry was in his 90th year. Born in Toronto on February 3, 1932, son of Gladys and Ernest Flynn. After completing school, Barry joined Canadian Canopy Co., recently established by his father. When his father died in 1952, he took over the business and would, over the next 50 years, with his brother Paul, grow it into one of the most successful boat top and wind- shield manufacturing firms in Canada. Also establishing his distinctive OMAR brand. In 1971, the family moved to Barrie, Ontario, with a new house and new factory. Barry earned the distinction of Master Fabric Craftsman. Barry's passions included race cars, building super modifieds until the early 1970s. That love of the track eventually led to racing go carts with son, Bryan and grandson, Andrew. Barry coached hockey in the late 1960s with the North Toronto Panthers. He carried the pen, that was presented to him by the team, in his pocket until his death. He was a passionate consumer of Popular Science, Popular Mechanics, Scientific American and other magazines, always on a quest to stay on top of recent developments. When it was decided to wind up the business in 2002, Anne and Barry bought an RV and trekked around North America. Barry loved his family and could be heard saying to one of his 6 grandchildren, "I am your past and you are my future." Barry was predeceased by his grandson, Jesse Flynn (Heidi) in 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Anne Nealon; children, Karen, Bryan (Deb), Heather (Bill); grandchildren, Wendy (Keith), Andrew (Sarah), Katie (Kyle), Emily (Brandon), Dan; and great-grandchildren, Owen, Colin, Logan, Delilah, Jack, and Huckleberry. He is survived by his sister, Lois and brother, Paul (Lynda). He will be missed by the Nealon family and all friends near and far. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will be holding a private family service, with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. A livestream of the service will be available to the public on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., via the link below. If desired, donations in Barry's memory, may be made to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre-Cardiac Care or Hospice Simcoe. Online memories and donations may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com