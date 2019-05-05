Barry STEIN

  • "Barry was a beloved neighbour of 17 Lascelles Blvd...."
    - John Plumadore
  • "Barry was always a lively visitor to Deer Park Library,..."
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
STEIN, Barry It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Barry Stein, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at age 73. Survived by his wife Tybie, children Matt and Kaeli and many dear family members and friends. Barry's memory will live on in the impact he's had on our lives and the outrageous stories we can share thanks to him. Those wishing to make a donation in Barry's memory may consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation (www.heartandstroke.ca/). A memorial will take place Monday, May 6th, between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West. Words of remembrance will take place at 6:00 p.m.
