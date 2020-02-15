Home

YOUNG, Barry William Passed away on February 11, 2020, at home at the age of 66 years. Barry will be lovingly remembered by his wife Joanne Hurley, his brother Graeme, his sister-in-law Carol, friends David, Moira, and Amanda Disher, as well as his dogs Parker and Beauregard. He will be remembered for his 25 years of service at SNC Lavalin and Kilborn Engineering before that. Messages of condolence may be placed at www.ridleyfuneralhome.com Donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or The Lung Association in Barry's memory.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020
