POESIAT, Bart Bart Poesiat passed away on May 22, 2020, in Chatham, ON, at age 79, after a long illness. Born in Woerden, Holland, he immigrated to Canada with his family in 1956. He was predeceased by his parents, Leidy and Henry Poesiat and is survived by his devoted wife Zenaida Magsino and his loving sister Anya Poesiat, of Toronto. Since 1984, Bart worked for Parkdale Legal Services as a paralegal. He will be missed by all who knew him. Cremated.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
