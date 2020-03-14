|
|
RUSSELL, BARTON HENRY Retired CP RAIL, Marketing and Sales, retired 1986 Passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020, in his 89th year. Brother of Daniel Russell (Patricia) and the late Kathryn Russell. Father of Karen Russell, Brett Russell (Linda) and Aimee Dowdall (Roy). Loving Grandpa to Jordan and Carleigh. Remembered by Lynne. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Erin Mills Longterm care in Mississauga. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020