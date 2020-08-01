LEITCH, BASc. P.Eng., JOHN DOUGLAS John Douglas Leitch departed peacefully in the early afternoon of July 24, 2020 at Southlake Regional Health Centre at 91 years of age. John, nicknamed Dunkle, was the first of six children born to Kelvin and Gratia Leitch in Toronto on March 31, 1929. He was predeceased by his sister Ruth and brothers Tom and Christopher and is survived by his loving sister Ann and his brother Jim. John attended Oriole Park Public School and North Toronto Collegiate and graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science Degree, Mechanical Engineering (5T2) at the University of Toronto. John was predeceased by Pamela, his beloved wife of 64 years and will be lovingly remembered by their nine children: Paul, Andrew, Jennifer (Bruce), Megan (Glenn), Timothy (Linda), Stacey (Rod), Mathew (Sabrina), Stuart (Christine) and Meredith (Steve). Cherished and adored by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After moving his family to Midland, Ontario in 1967, John worked tirelessly as President/Owner of the Arthur S. Leitch Company Ltd., which was originally founded by his grandfather Arthur, in 1920. With his unwavering dedication to his family, profession and community, John will be forever remembered for his extraordinary kindness, warmth and consistent moral compass. John's greatest source of happiness and pride was his family. His passion for sailing, woodworking, Jazz music and reading brought him great pleasure. His lifelong best friend Roy Loach, who predeceased John by only a few months, had a friendship like no other where the jokes and laughter between the two would capture your heart. The "Engineers' Lounge in the Sky" as John would say, gained two fine men of great honour and dignity. He was a much-loved son, brother, uncle, friend and a truly wonderful husband and father. A very special thank you to the staff on the MCCU floor at Southlake Regional Health Centre for their compassionate loving care of "Big John". Bless you all. A private family gathering to celebrate "a life well lived" will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, any donations you may wish to make in memory of John may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket. It is with profound sadness yet with a lifetime of fond memories that we say goodbye or as John would say "tootaloo".



