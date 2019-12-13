Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BASc PEng ROBERT ALEXANDER COLLINS Ph.D.. View Sign Obituary

COLLINS, BASc MS PhD PEng, ROBERT ALEXANDER Professor Emeritus, Civil Engineering, University of Toronto Born in Toronto, April 7, 1931. Died in Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto, December 1, 2019. Only child of the late Roy and Eileen (Summers) Collins. Survived by his wife of 64 years Arden (Paisley), Toronto; and children: Allison (Robert Reid), Grafton; Scott, Strathroy; Arliss (Douglas Croft), Toronto; Anne (late Ian Walmsley), Strathroy farm; and grandchildren Alexander and Samantha Croft, Toronto. Alex was the only grandchild of the late Alex and Edith (Paul) Collins of Caradoc Township, Middlesex County and the elder of the two grandchildren of the late George and Lucy (Smith) Summers of Toronto. In addition to his work at the University of Toronto, Alex was a consultant civil engineer, one of his projects being the complex computer work required for the engineering of the Ontario Government Pavilion at Expo 67 in Montreal. After his retirement, he enjoyed regular lunch get-togethers with his old engineering friends George, Ken and Peter. Alex has directed that there be no funeral, visitation, flowers, cards or memorials. His ashes will be interred in his Collins family's plot in Strathroy Municipal Cemetery, Ontario. The family would like to thank the medical and hospital staff of Sunnybrook Hospital for their wonderful care.

