O'BRIEN, FATHER BASIL (DERMOT) May 4, 1927 - May 4, 2020 Father Basil (Dermot O'Brien) sadly passed away suddenly on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Cardinal Ambrozic Houses of Providence in Toronto, Canada. Predeceased by 4 brothers – Donal, Michael, John and Morgan and 3 sisters – Marie, Bernadette (Sr. Sienna) and Rosemary. He is survived by his younger sister Lucinda in England and two sisters-in-law - Lil in Kerry and Marie in Dublin, along with a large number of nieces and nephews in Ireland and UK, 19 in fact. Dermot was a Kerry man at heart but spent the early part of his adult life in Dublin, working in the MET office. He then joined the Benedictine Monks in Glenstal Abbey, Limerick, before moving to Toronto, Canada. In 1978, Father O'Brien was incardinated into the Archdiocese of Toronto and began his ministry as Associate Pastor at the following parishes, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, St. Mary's Parish in Brampton, St. Monica's Parish and St. Rose of Lima Parish. He was also Pastor of the following parishes: Immaculate Conception Parish, Sutton West; St. Brigid's Parish; Our Lady of the Assumption Parish; and Sacred Heart Parish, Uxbridge. Father was a creative man who enjoyed painting and writing in his youth – he often reminisced about life in Ireland and his trips to Kerry especially. Fascinated by weather, he would still ask for updates whenever family spoke to him. Staff at Houses of Providence say he was always happy and content in his last years and his passing has come suddenly. He had a loyal companion in Fr. Gerald "Fitz" Fitzgerald who lived across the hall from him and we are very grateful to him for taking him under his wing, despite his own health concerns. We cannot thank Cathy Carroll, Marisa Rogucki and his private care givers on the 4th floor of Providence enough for their continued care and support over the years. Basil (Dermot) was a kind and witty man and despite the miles apart, will be sorely missed by his family, more so now than ever. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Heritage Funeral Centre.