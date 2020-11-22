DANIELS, BASIL PATRICK (DANNY) October 12, 1953 – November 7, 2020 At North York General Hospital, November 7, 2020, he passed away peacefully, with his loving wife Muriel at his side. Beloved stepfather to Kathryn Hutchinson. Dear brother of Margaret Ann and Sandra (deceased). He will be greatly missed by his extended family and friends. Arrangements by R. S. Kane. Graveside service will be held November 23, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2700 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, 416-267-4653. Cremation has taken place. Condolences www.rskane.ca