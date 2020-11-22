1/1
BASIL PATRICK (DANNY) DANIELS
DANIELS, BASIL PATRICK (DANNY) October 12, 1953 – November 7, 2020 At North York General Hospital, November 7, 2020, he passed away peacefully, with his loving wife Muriel at his side. Beloved stepfather to Kathryn Hutchinson. Dear brother of Margaret Ann and Sandra (deceased). He will be greatly missed by his extended family and friends. Arrangements by R. S. Kane. Graveside service will be held November 23, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2700 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, 416-267-4653. Cremation has taken place. Condolences www.rskane.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
