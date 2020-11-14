NEAL, BEATON "Sandy" With great sadness we announce the passing of Beaton L. "Sandy" Neal, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Mackenzie Health Hospital in Richmond Hill, at age 91. Predeceased by wife Mary (nee Fletcher) in 2008. He will be sorely missed by his children, Terri, Malcolm John, and Bill (Pat), brothers Bob and George, and nieces Ann, Jennifer (Vic), and Patricia (Ed), along with his many cousins, and friends at the Richmond Hill Retirement Residence. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Sandy's life will be held at a later (hopefully safer) date. If you wish, donations can be made to Mackenzie Health Hospital, Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill, or the Salvation Army. Sandy's online book of memories can be found on https://marshallfuneralhome.com
.