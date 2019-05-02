LUNDY, BEATRICE ANN Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Monday, April 29, 2019. Beatrice Ann Lundy (nee Lotto) of Bradford in her 84th year. Beloved wife of Bill for 67 years. Loving mom of late Mary, Joseph (Lili), Peggy (Mike) Kanyo and Chris (Karen West). Beatrice will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803) for visitation on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 3:30-5:30 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at the Holy Martyrs of Japan Church, 167 Essa St., Bradford, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill. In Beatrice's memory, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 2, 2019