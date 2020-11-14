BEHRMANN, Beatrice "Bea" August 2, 1936 – November 10, 2020 It is with very heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of this amazing wife, mother and grandmother on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 84 years after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved and devoted wife of 64 years to her best friend and soulmate, Karl. Cherished mother of Derek Behrmann of Bradford and Mark Behrmann of Toronto. Proud and loving Oma of Thomas, Lukas and Lily Behrmann. Beatrice was predeceased by her parents, Kurt Theodor and Herta Ritzhaupt and her only sister, Winifred Beresford. Also predeceased by her precious and only daughter, Nicole Behrmann in 2014. Beatrice also leaves behind family in both Germany and England. Beatrice was born and raised in Darmstadt, Germany. In June 1960, Beatrice set out by boat with her husband, Karl to Canada to make a new and better life for them and their future family and she became a proud Canadian citizen in November 1969. Beatrice was a devoted homemaker and dedicated her life to raising her three children and making a happy home life for her family. A lover of music and the arts, Beatrice very much enjoyed attending the opera and her true passion was playing piano. Beatrice was an outgoing and gentle soul who always showed kindness and generosity to all who crossed her path. Family was extremely important to Beatrice and one of her greatest joys came from spending time with her family, especially for special occasions and during the holidays. Beatrice's beautiful smile, warmth and infectious laugh will always be remembered and forever missed. The family would like thank all of the doctors and nurses on the Palliative Care Floor at Sunnybrook Hospital for all of their kindness and care during Beatrice's brief time there. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date when we can give Beatrice the tribute she so very much deserves. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family.