Beatrice Carol WEBBER
WEBBER, Beatrice Carol (nee HALLY) Bea died comfortably, on April 10, 2020, with daughter Carol by her side. Born 1936 to Gordon and Maude (nee Vallillee), Bea adored her siblings Gordon, Edythe and Marilyn and was adored by them. She was kind, generous and brilliant. Bea graduated at 16, began teaching at 18, married Murray in 1956 and had three children: Mark, Evan and Carol. Bea's beautiful spirit is felt through generations: "Gramma Bea" to seven (Georgia, Ella, Josh, Hannah, Julian, Celeste and Owen); a loving daughter; steadfast sister and aunt; dedicated spouse; and excellent teacher of 50+ years. She was "Mom" to many. A memorial is being arranged for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can made to Peel Children's Centre, Mississauga.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
