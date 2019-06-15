Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Elizabeth CHIOTTI. View Sign Obituary





CHIOTTI, Beatrice Elizabeth (nee WALLER) March 22, 1922 - June 11, 2019 Beatrice Elizabeth Chiotti, nee Waller, born on March 22, 1922 in Shanghai, China, passed away peacefully at the North York General Hospital in Toronto, Canada on June 11, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband Francesco Chiotti and her brothers Lewis, Edmond, Raymond, and Edgar Waller. Survived by her brother Frank Waller; her children Gerry (Tony) Maher, Lloyd (Dorothy) Chiotti, Roberto (Kim) Chiotti, Andre (Nilta) Chiotti and Quentin Chiotti (friend Kelly... and her children Amelie and Lukas); grandchildren Tracy (Cheuk) Maher Yeut, Stuart (Loretta) Maher, Noel (Yvette) Chiotti, Evan Chiotti, Claire Chiotti, Monique Chiotti and Dylan Chiotti, and great-granddaughter Chloe Yeut and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. She was a much-loved friend, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a world traveler, a lover of music, a dancer extraordinaire, a creative painter and sculptor, a whiz at scrabble, a dedicated Toronto Maple Leafs fan, a believer in justice and equality for all, and a true survivor. Her presence in all our lives will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in our hearts. A celebration of her life will be held at the Willowdale Presbyterian Church (38 Ellerslie Ave., North York) on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow at Cantebury Place. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favourite charity in her memory will be greatly appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

