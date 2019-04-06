DAVIDSON U.E, Beatrice Elizabeth (nee McLEAN-HOWARD) August 12, 1929 - October 1, 2018 Betsy passed away after a short illness. She was predeceased by her husband George (1985), her parents Vaughn and Emily and her sister Peggy Stevenson (John). She is survived by her children Suzanne (Eugene), James (Glenice), Howard, Stephen and Allan (Ava) and her grandchildren Lisa (Jim), Isaac (Brittney), Ryan, George and Marta and her great-grandchildren Alexander and Abigail. The family wishes to thank Sheila (her caregiver) and Port Credit Residence Staff for all of their support. There will be a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Luke's Lakeview, 1513 Dixie Road, Mississauga.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019