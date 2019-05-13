KIRCHNER, Beatrice Helen Passed away on May 9, 2019, at the age of 91. Predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Howard. Loving mother of Ken (Glenda), Rick (Hannele), John (Penny), Steve (Dianne) and Alan (Becky). Helen will be greatly missed by her 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by son John and granddaughter Karen. Friends and family are welcome to the Lynett Funeral Home, 3299 Dundas St. W. (1 block east of Runnymede Rd.), on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 16th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment at Glendale Memorial Gardens (1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke). Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or .
Published in the Toronto Star on May 13, 2019