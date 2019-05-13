Beatrice Helen KIRCHNER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Helen KIRCHNER.
Service Information
Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO
3299 DUNDAS ST
Toronto, ON
M6P 2A5
(416)-767-1176
Obituary

KIRCHNER, Beatrice Helen Passed away on May 9, 2019, at the age of 91. Predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Howard. Loving mother of Ken (Glenda), Rick (Hannele), John (Penny), Steve (Dianne) and Alan (Becky). Helen will be greatly missed by her 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by son John and granddaughter Karen. Friends and family are welcome to the Lynett Funeral Home, 3299 Dundas St. W. (1 block east of Runnymede Rd.), on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 16th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment at Glendale Memorial Gardens (1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke). Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or .
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on May 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.