BEATRICE LIBURD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEATRICE LIBURD.
Service Information
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON
M1S 1T3
(416)-293-5211
Obituary

LIBURD, BEATRICE May 5, 1930 - July 28, 2019 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Sunday, July 28, 2019, after a short illness. Loving mother to her children: Kelvin (Lucia), Margaret, Josette (Ron) and Marvelyn (Emmerson). Proud Grandma to 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Ogden Funeral Home (4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough), on Thursday, August 1, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service at Rosewood Church of the Nazarene (657 Milner Ave., Scarborough) Friday, August 2nd, at 11:00 a.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Rosewood Church of the Nazarene.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on July 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.