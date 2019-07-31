LIBURD, BEATRICE May 5, 1930 - July 28, 2019 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Sunday, July 28, 2019, after a short illness. Loving mother to her children: Kelvin (Lucia), Margaret, Josette (Ron) and Marvelyn (Emmerson). Proud Grandma to 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Ogden Funeral Home (4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough), on Thursday, August 1, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service at Rosewood Church of the Nazarene (657 Milner Ave., Scarborough) Friday, August 2nd, at 11:00 a.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Rosewood Church of the Nazarene.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 31, 2019