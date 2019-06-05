JACKSON, BEATRICE MARY Peacefully passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Scarborough Birchmount Hospital in her 95th year. Loving aunt of Leslie, Nancy, Betsy, Norman Jr. and Jimmy. Dear sister-in-law of Esther Round and Audrey Anderson. She will be sadly missed by her many friends. Beatrice was a Veteran of R.C.A.F. Special thanks to the staff of Shepherd Terrace for their care. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8th from 1-2 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St, at Goulding, south of Steeles). A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. Condolences www.rskane.ca "Absent from the body, present with the Lord."
Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019