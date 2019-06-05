BEATRICE MARY JACKSON

JACKSON, BEATRICE MARY Peacefully passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Scarborough Birchmount Hospital in her 95th year. Loving aunt of Leslie, Nancy, Betsy, Norman Jr. and Jimmy. Dear sister-in-law of Esther Round and Audrey Anderson. She will be sadly missed by her many friends. Beatrice was a Veteran of R.C.A.F. Special thanks to the staff of Shepherd Terrace for their care. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8th from 1-2 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St, at Goulding, south of Steeles). A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. Condolences www.rskane.ca "Absent from the body, present with the Lord."
Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019
