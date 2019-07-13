SHERIDAN, Beatrice May (nee MITCHELL) May 23, 1919 - July 10, 2019 Passed away peacefully at The Groves Park Lodge, Renfrew, Ontario. Daughter of the late Thomas Edward and Elizabeth Ann Mitchell (nee Everson). Predeceased by husband Frederick Henry Sheridan (1991) and son John Douglas Sheridan (2005) and by brother and sisters Tom, Bessie, Edna, Audrey, Jack and Bill. Survived by son Brian (Laura) and daughter-in-law Donna. Also survived by three grandchildren Kelly (Mike), Jamie (Mary) and Colin; and five great-grandchildren Kiana, Sisi, Nathan, Dani and Tysen. A Funeral Service will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West (2 stoplights west of Yonge Street), on Thursday, July 18th at 11 a.m. Interment at Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019