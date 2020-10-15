McDOUGALL, BEATRICE (BEA/BEAT) (nee McNEIL) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital at the age of 88 surrounded by her family. She is now reunited with her late husband Jimmy (Bimmy) McDougall and late son Ken McNeil. Bea will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is remembered by her son Don, daughters-in-law Mary and Marg, grandchildren Ryan, Shane, Tommy, Christine, Cathy, Kyle and great-grandchildren Alexia, Brianna, Kali, Alaina, Noah, Rachel, Hudson and Josh. Visitation will be held at Ward Funeral Home, Weston Chapel, 2035 Weston Road, on Thursday, October 15th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 16th in the chapel at 11 a,m.



