LEIGH, Bebi R. Suddenly, at home on August 15, 2020, in her 65th year. Beloved wife of Ralph. Mom to Richard and Andrew. Grandma to Mateo, Eva, and Jonathan. She will be missed by her aunts Noreen and Doreen. She will be fondly remembered by her brothers Faoud, Daoud, and Farouk, and sister Fawzia. Cremation has taken place and a private, family memorial will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to a charity of your choice, would be appreciated by the family.



