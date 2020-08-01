KISS, BÉLA October 17, 1923 – July 13, 2020 It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Béla, who passed away on July 13, 2020, at home with his daughter Judith by his side, at the age of 96. Béla was born in Jászszentandrás, Hungary, loved his life in both Montreal and Toronto, and enjoyed needle point sewing, gardening, going for walks, and spending time with his family and friends. Loving husband and best friend of Jusztina (nee Hevér), for 69 years, who predeceased him on March 15, 2017. Beloved father of Judith (Frank) and Agnes (Janos). Cherished grandfather of Frank (Nikki), Kristina, Leslie (Lisa) and Bobby. Will be sadly missed by great-grandchildren, Lexi, Bradley, Dylan, Justin, Mackenzie and Zoe Mae. He was a loving son and brother, predeceased by his parents, Béla and Franciska (nee Füle), and survived by his sister Franciska (Gábor, deceased). Cremation has taken place privately. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Funeral Mass to honour his life, which will be held on Tuesday, August 4th, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 432 Sheppard Ave. E., Toronto, ON. A reception will be held immediately following the mass in the exterior church courtyard. As an expression of sympathy, donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. The family thanks everyone for their love and support.



