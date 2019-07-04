MARINA, Béla With heavy heart we announce the passing at home of Béla Marina, aged 95 on June 30, 2019. He was predeceased by Irmgard (2003), his caring wife of 50 years. Béla will be lovingly remembered by his two children Raymond (Elizabeth) and Kathie (Julian), his four grandchildren Aidan, Liam, Meaghan and Sarah and his friend and companion of 11 years, Enci. Visitation at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville Friday, July 5, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass, then reception will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 432 Shepherd Ave. E., Toronto, on Saturday, July 6th at 10 a.m. Burial 2 p.m. at Glen Oaks Memorial Gardens, Oakville. https://www.arbormemorial.ca/glenoaks/obituaries
Published in the Toronto Star on July 4, 2019