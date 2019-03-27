Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEN DEJONG. View Sign

DEJONG, BEN A man of faith, peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Port Perry Villa, at age 96. Ben DeJong, of Port Perry and formerly of Nestleton, beloved husband of the late Wemke and the late Henny. Loved father of Ilene Bergen (Karl), Brian (Cheryl), Ivan (Brenda), Anita (John), Norman (Nadia), and Ralph DeJong. Step-father of Ruth Sibma (Walter), Anna Keaney (Jim), Walter Sibma, and Peter Sibma (Hilda). Loving Pake of Heather, Steffen, Catherine, Sarah, Alex, Kristen, Natalie, Joselyn, Alannah, Tina, Jenna, Lara, Sean, Kevin, Daniel and Joshua. He will be remembered by his 10 great-grandchildren, his brother Bob DeJong (Evelyn) of Grand Cayman and his sister Detje Jansen (Jan) of the Netherlands. Predeceased by 3 brothers and 4 sisters. The family of Ben DeJong will receive friends at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Monday, March 25th from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. A Service to Celebrate his life will be held at the Hope Christian Reformed Church, 14480 Old Simcoe Road in Port Perry on Tuesday, March 26th at 11 a.m. Private interment Cartwright Union Cemetery, Blackstock. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Hope Christian Reformed Church or a Charity of your choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at

216 Queen Street

Port Perry , ON L9L 1B9

